Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Faces Nasdaq Trading Suspension

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MITA) recently held crucial shareholder meetings on December 23, 2024, to discuss significant developments affecting the company’s future. The company, based in the Cayman Islands, faced two pivotal gatherings aimed at securing approval for a proposed business combination with Rain Enhancement Technologies Inc. (RET) and Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. The outcomes of these meetings were disclosed in a recently filed 8-K report by Coliseum Acquisition.

The shareholders convened first for an extraordinary general meeting, known as the Business Combination Meeting, to vote on the proposed business merger. Subsequently, another meeting, termed the Extension Meeting, was held to seek approval for extending the time frame to complete the business combination and other related matters. The details of these meetings can be found in the report’s Item 5.07.

An essential repercussion arising from these proceedings caught the attention of investors. As per Item 3.01 of the 8-K report, Coliseum Acquisition Corp. failed to meet the Nasdaq Listing Rule IM-5101-2 requirement, compelling the company’s securities to be suspended from trading on Nasdaq effective December 27, 2024.

Despite the setback, Coliseum Acquisition Corp., RET, and Holdco are actively collaborating to fulfill the conditions necessary to finalize the business combination. An important condition includes obtaining Nasdaq approval for Holdco’s Class A common stock listing, a step crucial for the completion of the merger. Nonetheless, there remains uncertainty about the successful satisfaction of these requirements.

Moreover, a significant development highlighted in Item 1.01 of the report was the approval of the Trust Amendment Proposal by the shareholders on December 23, 2024. This amendment, detailed within the Investment Management Trust Agreement, was necessitated due to the delay in finalizing the business combination by December 25, 2024. As a consequence, an Amendment No. 2 to the Trust Agreement was signed by Coliseum and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the trustee.

In light of these events, Coliseum Acquisition Corp. extended the deadline for completing the business combination to December 31, 2024, as detailed in Item 8.01 of the filed report. Moreover, shareholders decided to redeem their shares, resulting in approximately $9.7 million being withdrawn from the Trust Account at a rate of approximately $11.39 per share.

The company also provided Exhibits detailing the Amendments to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Trust Amendment, and the Voting Results for the aforementioned proposals, all of which are crucial to understanding the ongoing scenario at Coliseum Acquisition Corp.

Investors and other stakeholders are advised to closely follow further developments in this evolving situation, especially with the Business Combination Agreement in focus. For additional details and exhibits related to the business combination, interested parties can refer to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, available through SEC filings and relevant sources mentioned in the report.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

