Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Head to Head Contrast

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Colliers International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $321,095.00 362.81 N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group $4.56 billion 1.49 $65.54 million $3.14 42.98

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech -2,035.17% -45.22% -36.74% Colliers International Group 3.38% 21.78% 4.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

reAlpha Tech has a beta of -3.53, indicating that its stock price is 453% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for reAlpha Tech and Colliers International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Colliers International Group 0 3 5 1 2.78

reAlpha Tech presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $162.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats reAlpha Tech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients. It also provides property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management, and construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company offers corporate and workplace solutions; occupier; workplace strategy; property marketing services; transaction brokerage services, including sales and leasing for corporations, financial institutions, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, governments, and individuals; and capital markets services for property sales, debt finance, mortgage investment banking services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services. Further, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management and investor advisory services. Colliers International Group Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

