Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 637,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. 613,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.39. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Vehicle Group

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rancourt acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,080.14. This represents a 10.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

