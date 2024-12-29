Comparing Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 148.85, meaning that its stock price is 14,785% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $1.01 billion 2.78 -$742.00 million ($1.56) -2.67 Greenkraft $1.08 million 0.36 $80,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Lotus Technology and Greenkraft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lotus Technology and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.27%. Given Lotus Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lotus Technology beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Greenkraft

(Get Free Report)

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.