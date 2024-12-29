Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a growth of 198.7% from the November 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
