Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a growth of 198.7% from the November 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

CTTAY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 212,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,722. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

