Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $58,334.42 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $58,334.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BASE opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $797.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.71. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.