Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 58.5% in December

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Crimson Wine Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Crimson Wine Group has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65.
