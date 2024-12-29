Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 58.5% in December

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Crimson Wine Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Crimson Wine Group has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

