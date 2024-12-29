Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Shares Up 66.8% – Here’s Why

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 66.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 3,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Defence Therapeutics Stock Up 66.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

