Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.74 and traded as high as $179.62. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $178.14, with a volume of 822,871 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.84.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

