Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $304.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE EXP opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.02.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,330. The trade was a 76.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,866 shares of company stock worth $5,205,311 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

