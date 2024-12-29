Eureka Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EURKU)

Eureka Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EURKU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 30th. Eureka Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance

EURKU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Eureka Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eureka Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURKU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eureka Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,300,000.

About Eureka Acquisition

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

