EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Update

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 648,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $254,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,355.04. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,306 shares of company stock valued at $443,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 169,333 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 165.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 399,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 199,187 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 429,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

