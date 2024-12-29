Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.80.
About Extendicare
