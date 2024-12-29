Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FPFD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

