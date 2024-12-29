Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS FPFD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile
