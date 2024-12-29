Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 21,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 82,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Firefly Neuroscience Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08.

Get Firefly Neuroscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firefly Neuroscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firefly Neuroscience stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Firefly Neuroscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Firefly Neuroscience Company Profile

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc, a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.