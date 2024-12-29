First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 103,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.