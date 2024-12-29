First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTXH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1304 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( NASDAQ:FTXH Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

