FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.90 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 166.50 ($2.10). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.05), with a volume of 355,211 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £978.87 million, a PE ratio of -8,145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

