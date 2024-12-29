Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

