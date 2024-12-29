Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.29. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 308,106 shares traded.

Future FinTech Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.