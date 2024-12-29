Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROWGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Gogoro Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Gogoro stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 99,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,307. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.