GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 342,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,129. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of -4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

