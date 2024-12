Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.02 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.84). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.85), with a volume of 27,344 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.39) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Griffin Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

Griffin Mining Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £269.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.

The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

