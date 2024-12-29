Head to Head Comparison: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Senti Biosciences and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 1 11 0 2.92

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.10%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $35.27, indicating a potential upside of 376.02%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senti Biosciences and REGENXBIO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $2.56 million 7.03 -$71.06 million ($15.56) -0.25 REGENXBIO $84.33 million 4.35 -$263.49 million ($5.03) -1.47

Senti Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences N/A -154.84% -77.42% REGENXBIO -283.19% -70.65% -41.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II that is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. In addition, the company licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Global Enterprises Ltd. to develop ABBV-RGX-314 outside the United States. REGENXBIO Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

