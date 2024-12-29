Head-To-Head Contrast: Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) versus Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Globalstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remark and Globalstar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $5.81 million 1.00 -$29.15 million ($1.27) -0.07 Globalstar $241.58 million 16.86 -$24.72 million ($0.03) -71.67

Globalstar has higher revenue and earnings than Remark. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -759.98% N/A -296.56% Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Remark and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Remark has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globalstar beats Remark on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services. It serves retail, construction, public safety, workplace safety, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

