Head-To-Head Review: 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) vs. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 1 1 9 0 2.73 Scholar Rock 0 0 6 1 3.14

4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.56, suggesting a potential upside of 666.77%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $40.43, suggesting a potential downside of 9.07%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $17,000.00 15,092.08 -$100.84 million ($2.85) -1.95 Scholar Rock $33.19 million 125.40 -$165.79 million ($2.35) -18.92

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Scholar Rock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 4D Molecular Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics N/A -28.00% -26.16% Scholar Rock N/A -145.60% -91.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Scholar Rock on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics



4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Scholar Rock



Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

