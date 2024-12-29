Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 580 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 580 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $84,714.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 66,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,250.80. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $1,358,775.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $116,065.92.

Impinj Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PI opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 166.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.03. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

