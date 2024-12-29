Insider Buying: CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Buys 6,236 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.36 per share, with a total value of $463,708.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 168,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,544,011.48. The trade was a 3.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CVR Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

