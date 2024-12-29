Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Purchases $11,700.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Culpepper purchased 2,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Quest Resource by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

