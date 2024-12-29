Insider Selling: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder Sells 160,539 Shares of Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 160,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $4,042,372.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,951,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,311,190.82. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S Corp Gable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, S Corp Gable sold 316,408 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $7,998,794.24.

On Wednesday, December 18th, S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $969,637.17.

On Monday, December 16th, S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,475,027.05.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

