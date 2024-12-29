Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,540.96. This trade represents a 16.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Frontier Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.33.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
