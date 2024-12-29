Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Sells $18,079.60 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 8,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $18,079.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,553. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Getty Images Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of GETY stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GETY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
