Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$332,500.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Jawad Masud sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$332,500.00.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$66.74 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$43.83 and a 1 year high of C$70.32. The firm has a market cap of C$69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.113 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.77.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

