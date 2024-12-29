International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.57 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 125.50 ($1.58). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 624,446 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The company has a market capitalization of £289.04 million, a P/E ratio of 662.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.72.

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

