International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.57 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 125.50 ($1.58). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 624,446 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
International Personal Finance Stock Up 1.1 %
International Personal Finance Company Profile
International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.
