Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at $1,778,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 121,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 84.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 171,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,865. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

