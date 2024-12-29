Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IROH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Horse Acquisitions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IROH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 145.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

