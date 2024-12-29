iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.75. 3,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.