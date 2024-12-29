iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.75. 3,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.