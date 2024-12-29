iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

About iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which targets USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

