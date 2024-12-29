Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BEMB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.
Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
