iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (BATS:SMAX)

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,437 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.