iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 35.5% in December

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 256,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UAE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.