iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 35.5% in December

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 256,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of UAE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.
The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
