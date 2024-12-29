James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.02 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 171.50 ($2.16). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 98,050 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £714.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,715.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

James Halstead Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. James Halstead’s payout ratio is 9,000.00%.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

