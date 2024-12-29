Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF remained flat at $26.35 during midday trading on Friday. 1,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
