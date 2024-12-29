Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF remained flat at $26.35 during midday trading on Friday. 1,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

