Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,839,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 32,058,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208,393.0 days.
Jinxin Fertility Group Stock Performance
Shares of JXFGF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Jinxin Fertility Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
Jinxin Fertility Group Company Profile
