Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,839,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 32,058,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208,393.0 days.

Jinxin Fertility Group Stock Performance

Shares of JXFGF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Jinxin Fertility Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Jinxin Fertility Group Company Profile

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides assisted reproductive services (ARS) in China and the United States. The company primarily offers two treatment solutions, including artificial insemination that is performed with either husband's sperm or a donor sperm; and IVF technology, whereby fertilization is achieved through conventional in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer or IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

