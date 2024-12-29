Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY remained flat at $17.57 during midday trading on Friday. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.97%.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

