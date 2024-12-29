Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78. 10,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 26,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JTKWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
