Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CFO Sells $119,231.31 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,049 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $119,231.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,966.85. This trade represents a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

