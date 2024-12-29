LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LG Display Stock Performance

NYSE:LPL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 241,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in LG Display by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in LG Display by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

