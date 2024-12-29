Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director Acquires $35,472.00 in Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms acquired 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,184. This trade represents a 3.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $3.49 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marker Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.78% of Marker Therapeutics worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

Featured Stories

