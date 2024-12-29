McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MSMR) Declares $0.55 Dividend

McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.551 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.85. 8,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

About McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF

The McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF (MSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund uses a combination of trend-based and sector rotation strategies that enable the fund to toggle exposure between equity and defensive ETFs based on various market indicators.

